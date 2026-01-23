Chappell Roan to be honored at 2026 Resonator Awards

Chappell Roan at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

Chappell Roan is set to receive the Harmonizer Award at the 2026 Resonator Awards.

The Resonator Awards, presented by We Are Moving the Needle, recognize the “artists, producers, and engineers whose craft shape the sound and culture of our time,” according to a press release. In particular, the Harmonizer Award “honors a creator who uses music to leverage social change.”

Heart‘s Nancy Wilson will present Chappell with her award.

The other honorees include Chaka Khan, HAIM and St. Vincent, who will be presented her award by Olivia Rodrigo. Addison Rae, Laufey and Anderson .Paak are also among the presenters.

The event, hosted by Fred Armisen, takes place Jan. 27 at Chaplin Studios in Los Angeles.