Charles Kelley takes it back to the ’80s with rare solo show

Charles Kelley (Harper Smith)

Charles Kelley is a member of the Grammy-winning country group Lady A, but lately he’s been stepping out solo with Songs For a New Moon. The album of ’80s-inspired pop includes his hit song “Can’t Lose You.” While he hasn’t announced a solo tour, on Wednesday he played a solo show at Exit/In, a legendary Nashville club.

“WHAT A NIGHT. Nashville y’all showed up, and I’m still buzzing from that energy,” he shared on his socials Thursday. “Thank you to everyone who bought tickets, showed up and spent their Wednesday night with us. Forever grateful for this album and the people who have been along this journey with me.”

One of the people who attended the show was Charles’ Lady A bandmate Hillary Scott.

“It was SUCH a fun night!” she commented. “It sounded amazing and we loved watching you live out your 80s music-loving dreams.”

Charles’ wife, Cassie Kelley, added, “It was next level. so proud of you!”

Songs From a New Moon was heavily influenced by the smooth sounds of yacht rock and features a cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time.”

Charles has one more solo gig coming up: He’ll play Y Live at Wean Park in Youngstown, Ohio, Sept. 26 alongside John Mayer.