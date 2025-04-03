AD
Charles Kelley’s having a second son

todayApril 3, 2025

Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie, are having a second son, they revealed on social media

In a video titled “How I told my boys that we are having a…,” Cassie enlists 9-year-old son Ward to give his dad a bag with baby clothes inside.

“It’s a boy!” Charles exclaims as he pulls out a blue outfit. Ward seems pretty excited, too, jumping up and down at the news. 

The Lady A hitmaker’s also preparing to release his second solo album, Songs for a New Moon, this year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

