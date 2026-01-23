AD
Mike FM Music News

Charlie Puth disappointed over ‘Wicked: For Good’ Oscars snub

todayJanuary 23, 2026

Charlie Puth performs on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.’ (Disney/Christopher Willard)

If you were upset Wicked: For Good got snubbed for Oscar nominations, you’re not alone. Charlie Puth expressed his disappointment over the omission on social media Thursday.

Ariana [Grande] and Cynthia [Erivo] not getting nominated for Wicked is such a disappointment,” he wrote on X. “I don’t watch a lot of movies, but I believe the amazing musicality they both showcased should be acknowledged.”

The film failed to score any nods, not even in the best original song category for “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble,” despite being on the Oscar short list.

Ariana and Cynthia were both nominated for Golden Globes this year, but lost. Ariana is up for an Actor Award — formerly known as a Screen Actors Guild Award or SAG Award — for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her role as Glinda.

The Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix March 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

