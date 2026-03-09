AD
Music News

Charlie Puth releases ‘Home,’ inspired by wife Brooke Puth

todayMarch 9, 2026

Charlie Puth, ‘Whatever’s Clever’ (Atlantic)

Charlie Puth has released a new song, “Home.”

The song, off his upcoming album, Whatever’s Clever!, features Japanese-American artist Hikaru Utada and was inspired by Charlie’s wife, Brooke Puth.

“Home was written for my best friend, wife and soon to be mother of our first child,” Charlie says in a statement. “Brooke has changed my life for the better and given me a whole new perspective on why and where I belong in this world. Everything makes sense with her.”

He adds that working with one of his “favorite artists” Hikaru Utada on the song was “a true gift.”

Hikaru, who contributed Japanese lyrics to the song, says in her own statement, “I hope everyone enjoys this bilingual song and its universal message.”

Whatever’s Clever! drops March 27. The album also features collaborations with Kenny G, Ravyn Lenae, Coco Jones, Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, and Jeff Goldbum.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

