Charlie Puth releases new holiday single, ‘December 25’

Charlie Puth is getting nostalgic for the holidays with his latest single, “December 25.”

The singer released the new song on Friday, just in time for the Christmas season. The song came to him while he was creating new music for his upcoming fourth studio album, he confirmed in a press release.

“I wrote and recorded December 25 completely on a whim a few weeks ago in my studio while working on my new album,” Charlie said. “And though it sounds absolutely nothing like anything on the album, I figured why not share it for the holidays. So here you go.”

Charlie also promises more exciting news to come. He embarks on a sold-out headlining arena tour this winter, during which he’ll travel across Asia, starting in Haikou, China, on Nov. 21.