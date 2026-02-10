‘Charlie Puth reveals Whatever’s Clever!’ album track list, including Jeff Goldblum feature

Charlie Puth, ‘Whatever’s Clever’ (Atlantic)

After teasing some big names who’d be joining him for his upcoming album, Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth has released the full track list for the project — and it turns out he’s got even more guests than previously announced.

Whatever’s Clever includes a collaboration with Wicked star Jeff Goldblum called “Until It Happens to You.” There’s also a duet on the song “Sideways” with singer and actress Coco Jones, who, like Charlie, was a performer during the Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday.

In addition, Charlie has a duet with “Love Me Not” singer Ravyn Lenae called “New Jersey,” which is Charlie’s home state; and a collaboration called “Home” that features Hikaru Utada, one of Japan’s bestselling artists.

All those artists are in addition to the guests Charlie has already revealed: Kenny G, who played with Charlie during his national anthem performance at the Super Bowl; and Yacht Rock icons Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald on a song called “Love In Exile.”

The album also includes the single “Changes.” It’s due March 27.

Here’s the full track list:

“Changes”

“Beat Yourself Up”

“Cry” (feat. Kenny G)

“Washed Up”

“New Jersey” (feat. Ravyn Lenae)

“Don’t Meet Your Heroes”

“Home” (feat. Hikaru Utada)

“Hey Brother”

“Sideways” (feat. Coco Jones)

“Love In Exile” (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)

“Until It Happens To You” (feat. Jeff Goldblum)

“I Used To Be Cringe”