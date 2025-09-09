AD
Music News

Charlie Puth sets intimate residencies in NYC, LA

todaySeptember 9, 2025

After playing stadiums across Asia, Charlie Puth is scaling things down. He’s booked a series of intimate residency shows in New York City and LA, which will see him playing at venues that only hold about 200 people.

Called Whatever’s Clever!, the residency comprises four shows each at the New York and LA locations of the iconic jazz club The Blue Note. The residency runs from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, with two shows per night.

“I started my career playing for a couple hundred people per night,” he says in a video on his Instagram Story. “It’s been a while since I’ve done it, but I wanna do it again.”

An artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m local time, and the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit charlieputh.com for more information.

The residency shows are the next step in the journey toward Charlie’s new era, which he’s been teasing for quite some time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

