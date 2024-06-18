AD
Buck Country Music News

Chase Matthew’s ready with the spontaneous ‘Always Be Mine’ EP

todayJune 18, 2024

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Chase Matthew‘s new EP, Always Be Mine, is set to arrive July 4, as his debut hit, “Love You Again,” continues its climb in country’s top 15. 

The five-song collection includes the HARDY co-write “Crazy Girls,” as well as “First,” which Chase wrote with “Dust on the Bottle” hitmaker David Lee Murphy. You can check out the first release, “Saltwater Cinderella,” now.

“This Always Be Mine EP came together somewhat spontaneously, and ‘Saltwater Cinderella’ is a great example of inspiration striking me in the moment,” Chase says. “I wrote that one with close friends as I was headed down to Florida for BMI’s Key West Songwriters Festival. It’s a fun summer song about those girls that love to spend time at the beach.”

“Hope y’all get out on the water and turn it up!” he adds.

Here’s the complete track listing for Chase’s new EP:

“Always Be Mine”
“First”  
“Crazy Girls”  
“Saltwater Cinderella”
“How You Been (Letter to the County Line Girl)”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

