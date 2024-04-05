Chayce Beckham says debut album is “all honest and true to my life”

Chayce Beckham‘s long-awaited debut album, Bad For Me, has arrived.

The project features 13 tracks and includes its chart-topping lead single, “23,” which recently became Chayce’s first #1.

“Bad For Me is a collection of some of my favorite songs I’ve had the chance to be a part of,” says Chayce. “This album doesn’t just tell any story, it tells mine, and it’s all honest and true to my life in every way possible. I poured my heart and soul into this project, and I hope you enjoy it from beginning to end as much as I do.”

Joining “23” as self-penned cuts are two other autobiographical tracks: “Mama” and “Drink You Off My Mind.”

The American Idol winner is currently out on his headlining Bad For Me Tour. Tickets are available now at chaycebeckham.com.