Rev Rock Report

Cheap Trick announces new fall tour dates

todayAugust 19, 2025

Cheap Trick tour admat/courtesy of Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick has announced a new set of fall tour dates.

The latest additions to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ schedule start Oct. 12 in Oxford, Alabama, with the band playing shows in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona, California, and more before wrapping their tour on Dec. 7 in Waukee, Iowa.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Cheap Trick’s next show is on Wednesday in Rhinebeck, New York. They are also set to open several dates for Heart in November and December. A complete schedule can be found at CheapTrick.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

