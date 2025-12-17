AD
Cheap Trick defends performing at the Kennedy Center Honors

todayDecember 17, 2025

Rick Nielsen (L) and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 25, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Cheap Trick is responding to criticism for performing at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, which took place in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7.

The band appeared at the ceremony, which was hosted by President Donald Trump, to honor KISS. They performed the band’s classic “Rock & Roll All Nite.”

“We were asked to perform at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony to pay tribute to our lifelong brothers in KISS, and to support artists and the arts,” the band wrote on Instagram. “We agreed to do it for those reasons, and no others.”

But even that post didn’t satisfy all their fans, with one commenter writing, “Bad call. I just lost a lot of respect.” Another added, “Should have politely declined.”

They did receive plenty of messages of support, as well, with one commenter noting, “Why are you apologizing for supporting your friends? No need to.”

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air Dec. 23 on CBS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

