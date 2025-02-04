Cheap Trick to headline Arizona’s Pure Imagination Festival

Courtesy of Pure Imagination

Cheap Trick is set to headline the 2025 Pure Imagination Festival, taking place May 17 at Watson Lake in Prescott, Arizona.

The festival will also feature a lineup that includes Arrested Development, The English Beat and Matisyahu.

This is the fourth edition of Pure Imagination, founded by Candace Devine, frontwoman of the band Ponderosa Grove, which is also playing the festival. Attendees can not only enjoy live music, but interactive art and nature-driven adventures, as well.

“Pure Imagination is about more than just music,” says Candace, “it’s about creating an unforgettable experience where people can connect, be inspired, and celebrate the power of art in one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at pureimaginationfestival.com.

Cheap Trick is currently on tour and will pay Coachella, California, on Friday. They are also set to join Heart on their Royal Flush tour, starting March 20 in Calgary, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at cheaptrick.com.