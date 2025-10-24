AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Check out Scotty McCreery’s Elvis-inspired take on ‘White Christmas’

todayOctober 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Scotty McCreery’s “White Christmas” (Triple Tigers)

As the cooler temperatures of fall arrive, Scotty McCreery‘s already hoping for snow. 

The American Idol winner’s just released his take on Irving Berlin‘s 1942 classic “White Christmas.”

“I love Christmas music and sing it throughout the year,” Scotty says. “For a long time, ‘White Christmas’ has been one of my favorite Christmas songs. I especially love The Drifters’ version as well as Elvis’s [sic] version. I decided it was now time to do my own version. Hope everyone likes it!!”

“White Christmas” joins “Feel Like the Holidays,” which came out in 2023, among Scotty’s holiday recordings. He also put out Christmas with Scotty McCreery in 2011. 

Scotty’s currently enjoying some time with his second son, Oliver Cooke McCreery, who was born in September, before he heads out on the Two for the Road Tour with Dustin Lynch in November. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%