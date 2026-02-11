AD
Buck Country Music News

Check the chemistry between Parker McCollum & his wife in new ‘Killin Me’ video

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Hallie-Ray Light McCollum & Parker McCollum (Catherine Powell/NBC)

Parker McCollum’s putting his wife center stage in his new music video for “Killin’ Me.”

The clip for his latest radio single starts with Parker pulling up in his truck at Fort Worth’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar inside the Drover Hotel and going in to have a drink.

Simultaneously, Parker begins to sing onstage at the nearby Billy Bob’s Texas. It doesn’t take long before Hallie-Ray Light McCollum, clad in a little black dress, starts to catch Parker’s eye on the dance floor. During the song’s musical break, he leaves the stage and joins her.

You may also spot Aubrie Sellers in the band, an artist in her own right who sings the prominent background vocals on the song. She’s also the daughter of CMA female vocalist of the year Lee Ann Womack, whose husband, Frank Liddell, co-produced Parker’s album. 

Parker McCollum Deluxe Edition drops March 20, the same day he plays his fourth consecutive show at the Houston Rodeo. 

In July, he returns to Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he’s sold out three years in a row.

Parker and Hallie-Ray are also expecting their second son sometime this summer. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

