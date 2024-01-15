AD
Entertainment News

Chelsea Handler dings Golden Globes host ex Jo Koy during Critics Choice monologue

todayJanuary 15, 2024

Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Chelsea Handler took a swipe at her ex Jo Koy and his recent Golden Globes hosting gig during her own monologue at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards.

As Koy struggled onstage during his opening, he blamed jokes that fell flat on his writers. He also insisted, “I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

For her part, Handler lovingly referred to an absent Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese as her “little Italian meatball.” When the comment drew laughs, she said, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writer’s wrote it.”

Koy and Handler, who dated for 11 months, broke it off in 2021. At the time, she told Brooke ShieldsNow What? podcast, “I really believed that this was my guy,” adding she was even “open” to marriage. “And then, toward the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person.”

Days after the Globes, Koy told the Los Angeles Times that blaming his writers was a “rookie move,” explaining of his team, “They were amazing, they had my back, and I need to make sure I fix that, and I will, I always will.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

