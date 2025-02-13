AD
Mike FM Music News

Cher and others added to ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’

todayFebruary 13, 2025

NBC Universal

The star-studded SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which streams live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 14, continues to add artists to the lineup.

What could be better than watching Cher sing “Do you believe in life after love” on Valentine’s Day? She’s joined the bill of the show, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon on Peacock. Other additions are Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, both formerly of the Fugees, plus alt-rocker St. Vincent, Dave Grohl and Snoop Dogg.

As previously reported, the concert will also feature Backstreet Boys, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, The B-52s, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

