Cher and son Elijah Blue Allman will work “privately” to resolve conservatorship dispute

Cher and son Elijah in 2001; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

After a legal battle over whether or not Cher‘s son Elijah Blue Allman should be placed in a conservatorship, Cher and Elijah have agreed to settle the matter privately.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Cher and Elijah — whose father was Cher’s second husband, the late Gregg Allman — had a private mediation session on May 7. Both of them have agreed to “pause all legal proceedings and related activities.” Instead, they will work together “privately and confidentially” to “resolve this matter.”

At the beginning of 2024, a judge denied Cher’s request to have Elijah placed under a temporary conservatorship, citing his drug use and mental health issues. Her request said she had been told by doctors that if she didn’t put him under a conservatorship, he’d “end up on the street” and “would not be alive within the year.”

The judge denied the request because Elijah was drug free, had his own home and was able to manage his finances. Elijah subsequently filed an objection to Cher’s request and stated that even if he needed one, Cher shouldn’t be in charge of it — his wife, Marieangela King, should be.

A hearing to review the case, originally scheduled for June 11, has now been moved to September as Cher and Elijah try to work out their differences.