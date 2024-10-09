Cher announces book tour for upcoming memoir, ‘Cher: The Memoir, Part One’

Dey Street Books

Cher is finally going to tell her story with the release of Cher: The Memoir, Part One, and she’s going out on a book tour to promote it.

The tour will kick off Nov. 20 in New York City, with stops in Englewood, New Jersey, on Nov. 22, London on Nov. 25, Beverly Hills on Dec. 2 and San Francisco on Dec. 4.

Tickets for all stops go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One will be released Nov. 19, with the second part coming in 2025.

The first part will start with her upbringing as a dyslexic child who had a difficult relationship with her mother, and run through her relationship with Sonny Bono, from their meeting, to their marriage, to their eventual divorce.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One is available for preorder now.