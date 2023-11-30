AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cher earns new chart milestone with new #1

November 30, 2023

Background
Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

Cher has landed a new chart milestone thanks to her new holiday single.

“DJ Play a Christmas Song,” the first single off Cher’s holiday record, Christmas, tops the Billboard Dance/Electronic Song Sales chart this week, which means she’s now had at least one #1 song in seven straight decades, from the 1960s to the 2020s. 

Cher’s #1 run began in 1965 with the Sonny & Cher classic “I Got You Babe,” which topped the Hot 100. She then proceeded to land three chart toppers in the ’70s, a pair in the ’80s, and another three in the ’90s, including her smash “Believe.” In the 2000s she landed another three #1 hits on the Dance Club Songs chart, with another two coming in the 2010s. 

The only other artist to land a #1 song in seven straight decades is The Rolling Stones, starting in 1965 with the Hot 100 #1 “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and ending with “Living in a Ghost Town,” which topped the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

