Cher, Joni Mitchell & more join Cyndi Lauper for final show of her farewell tour

todayAugust 31, 2025

Cyndi Lauper performs in Wantagh, NY, July 2025 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Cyndi Lauper)

Cyndi Lauper is headed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this fall, and to celebrate the final show of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, she brought out fellow female members of the Hall to join her onstage.

Cher and Joni Mitchell — the latter in only her second public appearance of 2025 — were special guests at Lauper’s show Saturday at the Hollywood Bowl, as were pop/R&B superstars John Legend and SZA.

Mitchell joined Lauper for a version of “Carey,” from Mitchell’s iconic album Blue. Lauper has performed the song herself multiple times in concert over the years.  Legend then appeared to join Lauper on “Time After Time,” and SZA popped up for “True Colors.”

The final song of the night was, of course, “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” with Lauper’s good pal Cher joining her to perform that number.

You can find footage of all of these performances on YouTube.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

