Cher, Mariah Carey, Sinéad O’Connor among nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

todayFebruary 10, 2024

Courtesy Rock Hall

A month ago, Cher seemed angry about the fact that she hadn’t been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Well, perhaps will now be forgiven, because her name is on the ballot for induction this year.

Ten out of the 15 possible nominees are appearing on the ballot for the first time this year, and Cher is one of them. Also appearing for the first time: Mariah Carey, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Lenny Kravitz, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, Sade, Oasis and Kool & the Gang.

The other five nominees, who’ve appeared on the ballot before, are Dave Matthews Band, Jane’s Addiction, rap group A Tribe Called Quest, rap duo Eric B. & Rakim and Mary J. Blige.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago, though a number of these nominees have been eligible for much longer than that.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, this fall, and will once again stream live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC at a later date.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

