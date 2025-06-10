Cher marks birthday of her late mom: ‘I am who I am … because of u’

Cher and mother Georgia Holt; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Cher’s beloved mom, Georgia Holt, passed away in 2022 at the age of 96, but she remembered her on Monday, which would have been Holt’s 99th birthday.

On social platform X, Cher wrote, “Hey Mom, Happy [Birth]Day. Sometimes I Talk 2 U, Need 2 Ask U a Question, Or I FORGET, & THINK, OH..GOTTA CALL MOM.”

She continued, “We Both Know U Could Be a Little Off The Wall Sometimes, BUT MOM, I AM WHO I AM … BECAUSE OF U. [Love] Me.”

Cher and Holt, who like her daughter was a very colorful character, were very close. The two teamed up for a 2013 documentary called Dear Mom, Love Cher, which detailed her multiple marriages, and her relationship with Cher and her sister Georganne LaPiere, as well as Cher’s children Chaz and Elijah.