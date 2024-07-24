Cher to (finally) release part one of her memoir in November

Dey Street Books

Cher first announced that she was working on her memoir back in 2017. Now, we’re finally getting the first installment.

November 19 will bring Cher: The Memoir, Part One, with the second part coming in 2025. The first part will start with her upbringing as a dyslexic child who had a difficult relationship with her mother, and run through her relationship with Sonny Bono, from their meeting, to their marriage, to their eventual divorce.

According to the publisher, Dey Street Books, “Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century … it is a life too immense for only one book.”

In November of 2023, Cher told Jimmy Fallon that she had “totally chickened out” while writing the book because, she explained, “I didn’t put in some things that needed to be in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be in, so I have to go back and man up.”

She also teased that the memoir would be extensive, telling Fallon, “I’ve lived too long and done too much and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia.”