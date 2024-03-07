AD
Rev Rock Report

Chicago sets record with 50th Las Vegas residency show at The Venetian

todayMarch 7, 2024

Photo credit: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Chicago has hit a new career milestone.

The band headlined the 50th show of their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, earning them the honor of being the longest-running residency artist in the venue’s history.

Chicago has been playing The Venetian for the past seven years and has sold more than 80,000 tickets. The new milestone was marked with a plaque that was presented to them onstage, along with a custom cake by Cake Boss‘s Buddy Valastro‘s ﻿Carlo’s Bake Shop. 

Chicago is getting ready to wrap their Vegas residency for 2024. They’ll play shows on March 8 and 9. They then hit the road starting May 15 in La Vista, Nebraska, and have dates booked with Earth, Wind & Fire starting July 19 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at chicagotheband.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

