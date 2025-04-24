AD
Listeners:

Entertainment News

Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza film ‘Honey Don’t!’ gets release date

todayApril 24, 2025

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

What do Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley have in common? They’re starring in a new film from Ethan Coen coming to theaters soon.

Coen’s upcoming film Honey Don’t! will arrive in movie theaters on August 22, Focus Features announced on the social platform X. The film will also premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The dark comedy is about a small-town private investigator named Honey O’Donahue. She delves into a mystery involving a series of strange deaths which all happen to be tied to the same church.

Charlie Day and Billy Eichner also star in the film. Coen directs from a script he wrote with Tricia Cooke.

Qualley previously worked with Coen on the 2024 film Drive-Away Dolls. She stars as the titular Honey in this upcoming film from the director.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

