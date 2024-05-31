AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Chris Hemsworth could reportedly join ‘Transformers’/’G.I. Joe’ crossover film

todayMay 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Eric McCandless

A tease at the end of the most recent movie in the series, 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, linked the robots-in-disguise franchise with that of another 1980s favorite, G.I. Joe, and Variety now says Chris Hemsworth might help them couple-up onscreen.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star is in talks to join the first crossover event picture for the two toy-turned-movie properties, which was confirmed during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at the annual confab CinemaCon.

As reported, the movie will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Marvel movie vet Hemsworth is already in the universe of one of those properties: He voiced Orion Pax, the robot who will become Optimus Prime, in the forthcoming animated movie Transformers One, which will be released Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%