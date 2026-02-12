AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson & ERNEST say ‘cheers’ to a ‘memory’ of Merle Haggard

todayFebruary 12, 2026

Chris Janson (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for ABA)

Chris Janson and ERNEST stopped to pay tribute to Merle Haggard after getting together to do some writing. 

Post write Hag jam session with @ernest615,” Chris posted, along with a video of the two playing guitar and singing the Country Music Hall of Famer’s “My Favorite Memory.”

The lead single from his 1981 Big City album, the self-written track would go on to become his 25th #1.

Chris also took a moment to recognize his daughter for a recent win.

“Congrats to my sweet baby girl Georgia & her awesome cheer team who won the national championship in Orlando this past weekend!” he wrote, posting a photo of his daughter in her uniform. “They have won 2 years in a row. Proud dad.”

“She & a cheer can!” he added, in a nod to his current top-20 hit, “Me & a Beer.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

