Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson has a ‘Cheap’ song coming out

todayOctober 28, 2024

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chris Janson‘s set to drop his new song, “Cheap,” on Friday.

The “Buy Me a Boat” singer announced it on socials after several teaser clips of the track, which chronicles his heartfelt reflection on life. 

“When’s the last time you found five minutes crumpled up on the street/ Or poured a little cash in the hourglass bought you back one week/ You can stack up the green down at the bank/ But let me tell you friend/ You ain’t as rich as you think/ When you’re down to your last heartbeat/ Time makes money looks cheap,” Chris sings in the chorus.

“Cheap” is available for presave now.

Chris’ latest single, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” is currently in the top 30 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

