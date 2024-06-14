AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson name-drops Alan Jackson + more in “All American Guy”

todayJune 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records and Entertainment

Chris Janson‘s kicking off summer with “All American Guy.”

The track, which Chris co-wrote, finds him beaming with patriotic pride as he highlights the various American-centric things he enjoys.

“I love F-250s, Alan Jackson‘s ‘Little Bitty’ and the beauty of a small-town life/ I like my chili in a bowl, Bob Seger rock ‘n’ roll, football on a Friday night/ I love a cold beer can and The Charlie Daniels Band and my woman that I hold all night/ Yeah, I’m a pretty simple man/ Ain’t too hard to understand/ Just an all American guy,” Chris sings in the upbeat chorus.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the fans for this one coming out! We posted this song on my social media and the fan response was overwhelming,” Chris shares. “This one’s for you! Hope everyone has a great all-American summer hanging out with this All-American Guy!”

You can catch Chris performing “All American Guy” and his latest single, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,”on Fox & FriendsAll-American Summer Concert Series on July 5. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%