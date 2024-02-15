AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson teases new music in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fashion

todayFebruary 15, 2024

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Chris Janson is gearing up to roll out a new song.

The “Buy Me a Boat” singer took to social media Thursday to share the news and asked fans to guess the song title. He provided clues via a Wheel of Fortune-inspired screen.

“Category is: New Song,” he captioned his Instagram post. The title is comprised of five words, and no other clue was given.

Want to take a stab at guessing Chris’ new song’s title? Head to his Instagram and comment with your answer.

Chris recently celebrated his fifth career #1 with “All I Need Is You.” It’s the lead single from his latest album, The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived in June 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

