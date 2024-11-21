AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson’s about to drop ‘one of my favorite records’ with Alabama

todayNovember 21, 2024

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Chris Janson is teaming up with Alabama for a new version of their classic holiday song, “Christmas in Dixie.”

“I’ve always loved this song, and I’m really proud of the cut,” Chris shares on social media.Randy [Owen] and Teddy [Gentry] really brought it over the finish line.”

“They’re the best, and this will always be one of my favorite records of my life,” he adds.

An accompanying preview clip teases the iconic chorus, which features Chris and Alabama trading lead vocals and harmonizing.

“Christmas in Dixie” first arrived in 1982 on Alabama’s Alabama Christmas and has been covered by several singers, including Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney.

Chris and Alabama’s “Christmas in Dixie” drops Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

