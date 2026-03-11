AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson’s about to have some ‘Fun’ with David Lee Murphy

todayMarch 11, 2026

Chris Janson’s ‘Fun’ (Harpeth 60 Records/Warner Music Nashville)

The men behind “Buy Me a Boat” and “Dust on the Bottle” are getting together to have some “Fun.” 

Chris Janson teased his new collaboration with David Lee Murphy on his socials on Wednesday.

“They can’t say we didn’t have fun! New song and music video feat. @davidleemurphy out Friday,” he revealed, along with a snippet of the video.

“We had a truckload of it/ Fun/ Yeah, we couldn’t get enough of it/ Fun’s what you get when we all get together/ Say what you want, but you can’t say we didn’t have fun,” the two sing in a clip that shows them doing exactly that. 

“Fun” follows “Easy to Love, Harder to Hold,” which Chris put out at the end of January. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

