Chris Janson’s ‘Boat’ is five-times Platinum

Chris Janson‘s “Buy Me a Boat” has been certified five-times Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Chris received his new plaque on Monday at RIAA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“RIAA is honored to acknowledge not only this single, but his drive to ensure that all musicians can thrive,” RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier shares in a statement. “From the ELVIS Act in Tennessee to the federal NO FAKES Act, which protect the fundamental uniqueness of a person’s voice and likeness from irresponsible AI, we are proud of Chris’s continued advocacy.”

“It was an awesome time in the RIAA house and a complete surprise receiving the 5x Platinum award for ‘Buy Me A Boat,'” Chris says. “I’m totally humbled and grateful.”

“The ELVIS Act and NO FAKES Act are near to my heart and something I take very seriously. I’m proud to stand firmly behind each – helping protect artists and songwriters in a big way,” he adds.

“Buy Me a Boat” arrived in 2015 and served as the title track of his debut album.

Chris’ current single, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” is now in the top 30 of the country charts.