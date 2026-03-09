AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson’s gonna have ‘Fun’ with David Lee Murphy

todayMarch 9, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Chris Janson performs for America Salutes You Celebrating The 250th Anniversary Of The U.S. Armed Forces on Nov. 12, 2025 in Nashville. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for ABA)

Chris Janson’s ready for some “Fun” — but he’s not alone.

Chris has confirmed that his new song “Fun” will arrive Friday, and it’s a duet with ’90s hitmaker David Lee Murphy. Best known for his classic “Dust on the Bottle,” David Lee has also written hits like Jason Aldean’s “Big Green Tractor,” Kenny Chesney’s “Living in Fast Forward” and Jake Owens’ “Anywhere With You.”

Chris recently posted a snippet of the upbeat song on Instagram, in which he sings about his past adventures in his younger days, like being “drunk in Talladega” and “closing down the bars.” The chorus is “They can’t say we didn’t have fun.”

Chris is currently climbing the charts with “Me & A Beer” from his most recent album, 2025’s Wild Horses. He resumes his Wild Horses Untamed tour March 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%