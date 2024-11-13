AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Lane teases ‘intimate piano version’ of his new song

todayNovember 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chris Lane is teasing a piano version of his new track, “If I Die Before You.”

The “Fix” singer shared a clip of him and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, sitting on rocking chairs on a front porch, sharing a sweet moment as the unreleased rendition of his latest song plays.

“Made an intimate piano version for ‘If I Die Before You’ Coming Soon! Cant wait for y’all to hear it,” Chris teased in his Instagram post.

No word has been shared on its release date, but you can follow Chris on his socials to find out as soon as it’s announced.

The original studio version of “If I Die Before You” is out now wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%