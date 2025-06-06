AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Lane’s new album is built with ‘2x4s & 4x6s’

todayJune 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Red Street Records

You’ll find Chris Lane under the Shade Tree when his new album arrives June 20.

It’s his first new record since 2018’s Laps Around the Sun, which includes the double Platinum “Take Back Home Girl” and the #1 “I Don’t Know About You.”

The new album features his radio single, “If I Die Before You,” as well as the new track “2x4s & 4x6s.”

Here’s the complete track listing for Shade Tree
“Shade Tree”
“Can’t Buy Time”
“What Am I Supposed to Tell the Dog”
“Fire We Found” (featuring Abby Anderson)
“Whiskey Wanted”
“Shootin’ Stars”
“Problematic”
“If I Die Before You”
“Nothin’ to Wear”
“Bar Without a Beer”
“She’s Got a Type”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%