Chris Stapleton adds more dates to All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton has added nine more shows to his All-American Road Show.

It includes a second night at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Denver’s Ball Arena and Phoenix’s Desert Diamond Arena.

The All-American Road Show launches June 4 in Greenville, South Carolina, and wraps Oct. 11 in Hollywood, Florida.

You can grab tickets to the newly added shows via Chris’ fan club presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time or when the general sale begins Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. local time at chrisstapleton.com.