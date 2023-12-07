AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton adds new dates to All-American Road Show tour

todayDecember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Chris Stapleton has added three new shows to his upcoming All-American Road Show tour.

In addition to the previously announced dates, Chris will hit Tampa, Florida, on May 10; Arlington, Texas, on June 15; and Houston, Texas, on August 24. Miranda Lambert and Grace Potter will join Chris for his Houston show.

Other acts joining Chris on various stops include Lainey WilsonElle KingMarty StuartThe War and TreatyWillie Nelson & FamilySheryl CrowAllen StoneMarcus KingTurnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane.

Tickets for the three new shows go on sale Friday, December 15. To register for the presale, head to stapletonfanclub.com.

Chris is currently #8 on the country charts with “White Horse,” the lead single off his latest album, Higher.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%