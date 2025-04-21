AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers head home for Healing Appalachia

todayApril 21, 2025

Healing Appalachia

Kentucky natives Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers will headline the sixth annual Healing Appalachia Festival Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 in Ashland, Kentucky.

After six years in West Virginia, this year’s shows will be held on a mountaintop near the Boyd County Fairgrounds, marking “one of the first-ever true hometown shows for both artists.”

Childers founded the festival to fight the opioid crisis in the region and support recovery. So far, it’s raised more than $1 million for the cause through West Virginia’s Hope in the Hills nonprofit.

Tickets are on sale now, with the full lineup to be revealed in the coming days.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

