AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton donates $1 million to Los Angeles wildfire aid

todayJanuary 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, have donated $1 million to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires via their foundation, Outlaw State of Kind.

The news arrived on Outlaw State of Kind’s Instagram page, which included the caption: “Outlaw State of Kind has donated $1 million to support national and local organizations providing wildfire relief in Los Angeles. Join us in supporting however you can. Link in bio.”

The various national, local, food and arts organizations receiving the donation were also named. They include the American Red Cross, Save The Children, Project Hope, California Fire Foundation, Pasadena Community Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, MusiCares and Best Friends Animal Society.

Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild praised the couple’s charitable spirit and commented, “Incredible!!” with several clapping emojis.

To donate and for more information on Outlaw State of Kind, visit chrisstapleton.com/osok.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%