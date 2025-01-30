Chris Stapleton donates $1 million to Los Angeles wildfire aid

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, have donated $1 million to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires via their foundation, Outlaw State of Kind.

The news arrived on Outlaw State of Kind’s Instagram page, which included the caption: “Outlaw State of Kind has donated $1 million to support national and local organizations providing wildfire relief in Los Angeles. Join us in supporting however you can. Link in bio.”

The various national, local, food and arts organizations receiving the donation were also named. They include the American Red Cross, Save The Children, Project Hope, California Fire Foundation, Pasadena Community Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, MusiCares and Best Friends Animal Society.

Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild praised the couple’s charitable spirit and commented, “Incredible!!” with several clapping emojis.