AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley & Kacey Musgraves release new songs for ﻿’Nobody Wants This’

todayOctober 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 soundtrack cover (The Core Records/Interscope Records)

Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley and Kacey Musgraves have put out new music as part of the soundtrack to the second season of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

“Heart Letting Go” is Chris’ contribution, while Ella offers “This Version of Us.” Kacey’s song is “If the World Burns Down.”

The season 2 Nobody Wants This soundtrack is out now and also features tracks from Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims, FINNEAS and Portugal. The Man. 

Nobody Wants This follows the relationship between an agnostic podcaster and a rabbi, played by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, respectively. 

Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%