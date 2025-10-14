AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley & Kacey Musgraves soundtrack ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2

todayOctober 14, 2025

Kristen Bell & Adam Brody on ‘Nobody Wants This’ (Stefania Rosini/Netflix)

When the new season of Nobody Wants This drops Oct. 23 on Netflix, some of your favorite country stars may be in the mix.

Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley and Kacey Musgraves all contribute songs to the romantic comedy’s second season. 

In the show, Kristen Bell plays Joanne, a podcaster who becomes an unlikely match with the rabbi Noah, played by Adam Brody.

Ella’s track is “This Version of Us,” while Kacey’s is “If the World Burns Down.” Stapleton sings “Heart Letting Go,” a song he co-wrote that Ronnie Dunn recorded on 2014’s Peace Love and Country Music.

Pop stars Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims and FINNEAS are part of the second-season soundtrack of Nobody Wants This, as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

