Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton is ‘Bad As I Used to Be’ on ‘F1’ soundtrack

todayMay 2, 2025

Atlantic Records

There’s new music ahead from Chris Stapleton, thanks to the soundtrack for Brad Pitt‘s new racing movie. 

Stapleton contributes “Bad As I Used To Be” to the movie, which also includes tracks by other big-name artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Tate McRae.

It’s Stapleton’s first new music since 2023’s Higher, save for “California Sober,” his contribution to Post Malone‘s F-1 Trillion.

F1 The Album supports the action film F1, which sees Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, return to the race track nearly 30 years after an accident nearly ended his career. The soundtrack arrives on June 27, the same day the film premieres on Apple TV+.

Fans, however, will get to hear a preview of the album as part of the F1 The Album activation, which will be featured at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025, held May 2 through May 4 in Miami.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

