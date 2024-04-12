AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton rocks with Slash on early Fleetwood Mac cover, “Oh Well”

todayApril 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chris Stapleton has teamed up with Slash to release a cover of an early Fleetwood Mac song, “Oh Well.”

The track was recorded for the Guns N’ Roses shredder’s upcoming blues album, Orgy of the Damned.

“[Chris’] singing cadence and that drawl that he has for this particular song, in my mind’s eye, it sounded perfect,” Slash tells Rolling Stone. “I had to get his number and cold call him. And he was really gracious about it and really bent over backwards to help me get it done.”

You can listen to the Slash-leton version of “Oh Well” now via digital outlets.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to catch Chris on NBC’s Saturday Night Live alongside Barbie actor Ryan Gosling on Saturday, April 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%