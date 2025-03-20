Chris Stapleton to salute Willie Nelson with performance on ‘Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years’

Courtesy Austin City Limits

Austin City Limits has featured countless artists over the years, and some of them have returned to record special performances for the show’s upcoming 50th anniversary special.

Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years will air on PBS April 4 at 8 p.m E.T. Chris Stapleton is featured on the special in a new performance along with artists ranging from Lyle Lovett and Billy Strings to The Mavericks, Cam and Brandy Clark.

Chris will honor Willie Nelson, who appeared on the pilot episode of ACL, with a performance of Willie’s classic “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.” Of course, it won’t be the first time Chris has paid tribute to Willie: He performed with him in 2023 when Willie was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The show will also air clips of legendary ACL performances from artists like Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Ray Charles and The Chicks, and newer performances from Jelly Roll, Foo Fighters and Noah Kahan.

Willie initially taped the pilot episode of ACL in October 1974; it then premiered in 1975. The show is currently the longest-running music series in television history.