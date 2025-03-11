AD
Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton’s congressional appearance in Philadelphia, Mississippi

todayMarch 11, 2025

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chris Stapleton is ready to sing for Congress — the Congress of Country Music, that is.

The reigning CMA male vocalist of the year will play two shows to raise money for Marty Stuart‘s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi, an institution the Country Music Hall of Famer founded to showcase his impressive array of historic memorabilia and help the place where he grew up.

Chris Stapleton is one of the finest artists of our time,” Marty observes. “To have Chris Stapleton perform at the Ellis Theater, in the heart of my hometown, is an honor and a moment we will never forget. We are thankful that Chris has so graciously donated his time to help raise money for the Congress of Country Music.”

The shows will take place Saturday, April 12, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. CT through the The Ellis Theater Box Office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

