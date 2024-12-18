Chris Stein shares new info on Blondie’s upcoming album

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Blondie’s Chris Stein has revealed some new information about the next Blondie record.

Back in November, Stein announced that the band had a new album in the works, sharing a black-and-white photo of Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry in the studio, along with the caption, “New Blondie album next year.”

Now he’s shared another photo of Harry in the studio, this time on the social media site BlueSky, and in this one she’s joined by producer John Congleton, suggesting he’s going to be producing the album.

The new album will be the first from Blondie since 2017’s Pollinator, which Congleton also produced. It featured songs written by the members of Blondie and outside collaborators like The Smiths’ Johnny Marr, Sia and Charli XCX.