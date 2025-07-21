AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Chris Stein shares update on upcoming Blondie record

todayJuly 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Blondie’s Chris Stein has given fans an update about the band’s upcoming new album.

Stein first announced that the band had a new record in the works back in November, sharing a black-and-white photo of Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry in the studio along with the caption, “New Blondie album next year.”

In December he followed that up with another photo of Harry in the studio, this time with producer John Congleton, suggesting he’s producing the album.

Stein has now let fans know when they should expect the release: He posted another photo of Harry and Congleton in the studio with the caption, “Next Blondie album should be around last quarter this year,” suggesting it’s coming out in October, November or December.

The album will be the first Blondie record since the April death of drummer Clem Burke. When a fan asked if Burke would be on the album, Stein replied, “Clem played the whole thing.”

As for whether there are plans to hit the road to promote the record, Stein said he didn’t know.

The new album will be the first from Blondie since 2017’s Pollinator, which Congleton also produced. It featured songs written by the members of Blondie and outside collaborators like The SmithsJohnny Marr, Sia and Charli XCX.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%