Rev Rock Report

‘Chris Stein: Under a Rock’ photo exhibit opening in New York

todaySeptember 19, 2024

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

A photo exhibit featuring images taken by Blondie guitarist Chris Stein is set to open Friday at The Gallery at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City.

As a photographer, Stein captured images of the early New York punk scene, and the exhibit, Chris Stein: Under a Rock, features photos of iconic artists like Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, the Romanes, Patti Smith, artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and more.

The exhibit, put on in collaboration with the Morrison Hotel Gallery, will be open to the public starting Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. After that it will be open every Thursday through Sunday.

Under a Rock is also the name of Stein’s recently released memoir, which was published in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

